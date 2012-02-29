|
Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
|
|
In this article
Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
Hot or Not | The Golden GlobesOne's the latest TV phenomenon and the other's just been knighted - but aside from their many achievements who will get the style award this time?
Despite going for two different looks, both actresses certainly made an entrance.
Selma Hayek's super-luxe black and gold dress from Gucci and Zooey Deschanel's green beaded neon number from bespoke Prada look incredible.
But which actress managed to trump the other's two tone?
© Sipa
|
|
Maria Bell
17/01/2012
|
Article Plan Who wore it best | The Golden Globes ▼
|