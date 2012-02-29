Hot or Not | The Golden Globes

In this article



















Who wore it best? Mary J Blige Evan Rachel Wood Feathers aplenty is one of our favourite looks.Although there is a risk of looking taking it too far and ending up like big bird, adding a few feathers to your clothing can be nothing short of perfection.Here our favourite husky voiced RnB singer M J Blige adds a touch of feathery flair to the evening affair in this gorgeous nude dress.Whilst Evan Rachel Wood takes feathers to another level in this unique Gucci hunter green gown with exquisite feather detailing. We can't stop looking at it - show stopper.But which do you prefer, girly glam or dark beauty © Sipa