In this article



















Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

Who wore it best | The Golden Globes Ready for the reds?



Any red carpet event will have its fair share of rouge robes, and the LRDs at The Golden Globes 2012 didn't disappoint.



Two ladies that were looking might fine were mega-star



Witherspoon's figure hugging corset style Zac Posen dress, with yet another train, left little to the imagine - but boy did she look good.



And Riley's bright red Badgley Mischka gown showing off those mighty curves was an effortless, classy addition to the night.



Let's hear it for the reds!





© Sipa









Who wore it best? Reese Witherspoon Amber Riley Ready for the reds?Any red carpet event will have its fair share of rouge robes, and the LRDs at The Golden Globes 2012 didn't disappoint.Two ladies that were looking might fine were mega-star Reese Witherspoon and GLEE 's Amber Riley Witherspoon's figure hugging corset style Zac Posen dress, with yet another train, left little to the imagine - but boy did she look good.And Riley's bright red Badgley Mischka gown showing off those mighty curves was an effortless, classy addition to the night.Let's hear it for the reds!© Sipa