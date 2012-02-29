Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
  
Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
In this article

Who wore it best | The Golden Globes


Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

Knowing how to work a good monotone is the foundation to any style-addict's secrets.

Best of British Kate Winslet has gone from strength to strength in her career and the style-stakes.

Always opting for a classy number, she picks dresses like she picks her scripts. Looking timeless in Jenny Packham she continues on her winning streak.

Another monotone hit was from Clare Danes, who showed that she knew a thing or two about red carpet glamour in J.Mendel. And did anyone see that diamond snake cuff - phwoarr.

So who was the master of monotone for you?


© Sipa




Who wore it best?
Kate Winslet
Clare Danes

17/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
SudokuNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos