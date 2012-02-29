Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

In this article



















Best of British



Always opting for a classy number, she picks dresses like she picks her scripts. Looking timeless in Jenny Packham she continues on her winning streak.



Another monotone hit was from Clare Danes, who showed that she knew a thing or two about red carpet glamour in J.Mendel. And did anyone see that diamond snake cuff - phwoarr.



So who was the master of monotone for you?





© Sipa









