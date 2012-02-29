Hot or Not | The Golden Globes

Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
  
Blue used to be shunned from the red carpets but it has seen a resurgence in recent years and in this case we're extremely glad it has!

Another fabulous fish tail gown, Sofia Vergora covetable curves looked ravishing in Vera Wang.

Opting for a completely different style but the same burst of blue was Michelle Williams.

Managing to successfully bring animal print to the red carpet without looking like a nineties nightmare in this amazing crushed velvet Jason Wu dress.

But which is your blue dream?


17/01/2012
