Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

In this article

It's not surprising after wedding mania this year that bride-style dresses started to turn up on the red-carpet.

Giving new meaning to the white dress, Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale make being a bride look very tempting.

Beckinsale's strapless Roberto Cavalli dress looks uber-sleek and Biel's vintage looking Elie Saab lace dress has more of a classic feel.

But which star won the bride war in your eyes?



© Sipa



Who wore it best?
Kate Beckinsale
Jessica Biel

17/01/2012
