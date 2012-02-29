|
Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
Who wore it best | The Golden GlobesIt's not surprising after wedding mania this year that bride-style dresses started to turn up on the red-carpet.
Giving new meaning to the white dress, Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale make being a bride look very tempting.
Beckinsale's strapless Roberto Cavalli dress looks uber-sleek and Biel's vintage looking Elie Saab lace dress has more of a classic feel.
But which star won the bride war in your eyes?
© Sipa
Maria Bell
17/01/2012
