Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

Who wore it best? Kate Beckinsale Jessica Biel It's not surprising after wedding mania this year that bride-style dresses started to turn up on the red-carpet.Giving new meaning to the white dress, Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale make being a bride look very tempting.Beckinsale's strapless Roberto Cavalli dress looks uber-sleek and Biel's vintage looking Elie Saab lace dress has more of a classic feel.But which star won the bride war in your eyes?© Sipa