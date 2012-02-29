World Cup 2010's fittest footballers

Fernando Torres - Spain

Ahhh the beautiful game. It goes without saying that the FIFA World Cup will be thoroughly enjoyed by millions of women across the world this summer as much for the players as the game.



We have to admit it's not a vintage year for this sort of "talent" in the England camp (we'll miss you, David Beckham) but fortunately there's plenty to see on the opposing end of the pitch.



We're sure you're eager for a preview, so SoFeminine's Ursula Dewey has done a little homework and found us the fittest footballers playing in the 2010 World Cup. Enjoy!



Fernando Torres



Team: Spain



Date of Birth: 20 March 1984

Height: 5"11

Shirt number: 9

Position: Forward

Where else to look out for him: Liverpool (England)

How many times he's played for his country: 73

International Goals: 24



We say: Though he's one of the most dangerous players on the pitch, he looks like butter wouldn't melt... oh how we'd love to corrupt him!





