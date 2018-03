Fittest Footballers 2010: Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo



Team: Portugal

Date of Birth: 5 February 1985

Height: 6"1

Shirt number: 7

Position: Forward

Where else to look out for him: Real Madrid (Spain)

How many times he's played for his country: 72

International Goals: 22





We say: We can't help but think he's fit, even if he fancies himself more than we do! We wanted to show you a picture of the man in action but let's face it, this is better!





Image:© Armani