Fittest Footballers 2010: Benny Feilhaber- USA

Team: USA
Date of Birth: 19 January 1985
Height: 5"9
Shirt number: 22
Position: Midfielder
Where else to look out for him: AGF Aarhus (Denmark)
How many times he's played for his country: 32
International Goals: 2
We say: This American cutie has a frat boy/footballer combination that is just irresistible.
