Fittest Footballers 2010: Benny Feilhaber- USA

Benny Feilhaber



Team: USA

Date of Birth: 19 January 1985

Height: 5"9

Shirt number: 22

Position: Midfielder

Where else to look out for him: AGF Aarhus (Denmark)

How many times he's played for his country: 32

International Goals: 2





We say: This American cutie has a frat boy/footballer combination that is just irresistible.





Image:© OPA/ZOJ/WENN.COM/SIPA



