Fittest Footballers 2010: Gareth Barry - England

Gareth Barry



Team: England

Date of Birth: 23 February 1981

Height: 5"11

Shirt number: 14

Position: Midfielder

Where else to look out for him: Manchester City (England)

How many times he's played for his country: 36

International Goals: 2





We say: We love Barry's boyish looks, he even looks sexy in profile - a sign of a true hottie!





Image:© Simon Bellis/NEWSCOM/SIPA



