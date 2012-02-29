Fittest Footballers 2010: Gareth Barry - England

Team: England
Date of Birth: 23 February 1981
Height: 5"11
Shirt number: 14
Position: Midfielder
Where else to look out for him: Manchester City (England)
How many times he's played for his country: 36
International Goals: 2
We say:We love Barry's boyish looks, he even looks sexy in profile - a sign of a true hottie!
