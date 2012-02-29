World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Fittest Footballers 2010: Cesc Fabregas - Spain
Fittest Footballers 2010: Cesc Fabregas - Spain


Cesc Fabregas

Team: Spain   
Date of Birth: 4 May 1987
Height: 5"9
Shirt number: 10
Position: Midfielder
Where else to look out for him: Arsenal (England)
How many times he's played for his country: 50
International Goals: 6

We say: A hottie by anyone's standards! And he was named captain of Arsenal in 2008. We love a man in charge.


Image:© Giuliano Bevilacqua/Rex Features


10/06/2010
