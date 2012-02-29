Fittest Footballers 2010: Cesc Fabregas - Spain

Cesc Fabregas



Team: Spain

Date of Birth: 4 May 1987

Height: 5"9

Shirt number: 10

Position: Midfielder

Where else to look out for him: Arsenal (England)

How many times he's played for his country: 50

International Goals: 6



We say: A hottie by anyone's standards! And he was named captain of Arsenal in 2008. We love a man in charge.





Image:© Giuliano Bevilacqua/Rex Features



