Fittest Footballers 2010: Mario Eggimann - Switzerland

Mario Eggimann



Team : Switzerland

Date of Birth: 24 January 1981

Height: 6"1

Shirt number: 22

Position: Defender

Where else to look out for him: Hannover 96 (Germany)

How many times he's played for his country: 8

International Goals: 0





We say: Ok, so you wouldn't want to be known as Mrs Eggimann but you have to admit, he's easy on the eye!





Image:© David Klein/CSM/NEWSCOM/SIPA



