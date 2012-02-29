World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Fittest Footballers 2010: Mario Eggimann - Switzerland
In this article

Fittest Footballers 2010: Mario Eggimann - Switzerland


Mario Eggimann

Team : Switzerland
Date of Birth: 24 January 1981
Height: 6"1
Shirt number: 22
Position: Defender
Where else to look out for him: Hannover 96 (Germany)
How many times he's played for his country: 8
International Goals: 0


We say: Ok, so you wouldn't want to be known as Mrs Eggimann but you have to admit, he's easy on the eye!


Image:© David Klein/CSM/NEWSCOM/SIPA


Editor
10/06/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Rare baby names
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos