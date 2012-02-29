Fittest Footballers 2010: Mario Eggimann - Switzerland
Mario Eggimann
Team : Switzerland
Date of Birth: 24 January 1981
Height: 6"1
Shirt number: 22
Position: Defender
Where else to look out for him: Hannover 96 (Germany)
How many times he's played for his country: 8
International Goals: 0
We say: Ok, so you wouldn't want to be known as Mrs Eggimann but you have to admit, he's easy on the eye!
