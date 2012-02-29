Fittest Footballers 2010: Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro



Team: Italy

Date of Birth: 13 September 1973

Height: 5"9

Shirt number: 5

Position: Defender

Where else to look out for him: Juventus (Italy)

How many times he’s played for his country: 133

International Goals: 2





We say: One of the older players in the competition, the 37-year-old has lifted the world cup for his country before as captain of Italy. Experience and success (as well as smouldering good looks) are a major turn-ons for us!





Image:© ÊALEX CID-FUENTES/NEWSCOM/ SIPA



