Fittest Footballers 2010: Fabio Cannavaro
Fabio Cannavaro
Team: Italy
Date of Birth: 13 September 1973
Height: 5"9
Shirt number: 5
Position: Defender
Where else to look out for him: Juventus (Italy)
How many times he’s played for his country: 133
International Goals: 2
We say: One of the older players in the competition, the 37-year-old has lifted the world cup for his country before as captain of Italy. Experience and success (as well as smouldering good looks) are a major turn-ons for us!
Image:© ÊALEX CID-FUENTES/NEWSCOM/SIPA