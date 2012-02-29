World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Fittest Footballers 2010: Fabio Cannavaro
Fittest Footballers 2010: Fabio Cannavaro


Fabio Cannavaro

Team: Italy
Date of Birth: 13 September 1973
Height: 5"9
Shirt number: 5
Position: Defender
Where else to look out for him: Juventus (Italy)
How many times he’s played for his country: 133
International Goals: 2


We say: One of the older players in the competition, the 37-year-old has lifted the world cup for his country before as captain of Italy. Experience and success (as well as smouldering good looks) are a major turn-ons for us!


