Fittest Footballers 2010: Mauro Camoranesi

Team: Italy
Date of Birth: 4 October 1976
Height: 5"8
Shirt number: 16
Position: Midfielder
Where else to look out for him: Juventus (ITA)
How many times he’s played for his country: 53
International Goals: 4
We say:Sweaty or not, we wouldn’t mind running our fingers through Camoranesi’s lovely long locks.
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...