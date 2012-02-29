World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Fittest Footballers 2010: Mauro Camoranesi
Fittest Footballers 2010: Mauro Camoranesi


Mauro Camoranesi

Team: Italy
Date of Birth: 4 October 1976
Height: 5"8
Shirt number: 16
Position: Midfielder
Where else to look out for him: Juventus (ITA)
How many times he’s played for his country: 53
International Goals: 4


We say: Sweaty or not, we wouldn’t mind running our fingers through Camoranesi’s lovely long locks.


Image:© CONDORELLI ANTONINO/SIPA
10/06/2010
