Fittest Footballers 2010: Mauro Camoranesi

Mauro Camoranesi



Team: Italy

Date of Birth: 4 October 1976

Height: 5"8

Shirt number: 16

Position: Midfielder

Where else to look out for him: Juventus (ITA)

How many times he’s played for his country: 53

International Goals: 4





We say: Sweaty or not, we wouldn’t mind running our fingers through Camoranesi’s lovely long locks.





Image:© CONDORELLI ANTONINO/SIPA



