Fittest Footballers 2010: Steven Gerrard - England
Steven Gerrard
Team: England
Date of Birth: 30 May 1980
Height: 6”1
Shirt number: 4
Position: Midfielder
Where else to look out for him: Liverpool (England)
How many times he’s played for his country: 80
International Goals: 16
We say: Unfortunate forward-hairline or not, we still definitely would!
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...