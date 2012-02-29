World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Fittest Footballers 2010: Sergio Aguero - Argentina
Fittest Footballers 2010: Sergio Aguero - Argentina


Sergio Aguero

Team: Argentina
Date of Birth: 2 June 1988
Height: 5”7
Shirt number: 16
Position: Forward
Where else to look out for him: Atletico Madrid (spain )
How many times he’s played for his country: 22
International Goals: 8


We say: Argentina isn’t the most popular team in the UK – we’ve not yet forgiven them for that “Hand of God” goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final… but with players like Sergio, we think it’s time to kiss and make up!


Image:© Cesar Cebolla /SIPA



10/06/2010
