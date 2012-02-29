Fittest Footballers 2010: Sergio Aguero - Argentina

Sergio Aguero



Team: Argentina

Date of Birth: 2 June 1988

Height: 5”7

Shirt number: 16

Position: Forward

Where else to look out for him: Atletico Madrid (spain )

How many times he’s played for his country: 22

International Goals: 8





We say: Argentina isn’t the most popular team in the UK – we’ve not yet forgiven them for that “Hand of God” goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final… but with players like Sergio, we think it’s time to kiss and make up!





Image:© Cesar Cebolla /SIPA





