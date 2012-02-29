Fittest Footballers 2010: Gael Clichy - France

Gael Clichy



Team: France

Date of Birth: 26 July 1985

Height: 6”1

Shirt number: 22

Position: Defender

Where else to look out for him: Arsenal (England)

How many times he’s played for his country: 4

International Goals: 0





We say : Yummy Gael has some stiff competition for the title of best looking player for Les Bleus but we don't have favourites here at soFeminine, we like them all equally. Especially when they're this "délicieux"!





Image:© Gavin Rodgers/Rex Features



