Fittest Footballers 2010: Gael Clichy - France


Gael Clichy

Team: France
Date of Birth: 26 July 1985
Height: 6”1
Shirt number: 22
Position: Defender
Where else to look out for him: Arsenal (England)
How many times he’s played for his country: 4
International Goals: 0


We say : Yummy Gael has some stiff competition for the title of best looking player for Les Bleus but we don't have favourites here at soFeminine, we like them all equally. Especially when they're this "délicieux"!


