Fittest Footballers 2010: Gianluca Zambrotta - Italy

Team: Italy
Date of Birth: 19 February 1977
Height: 5”11
Shirt number: 19
Position: Defender
Where else to look out for him: AC Milan (ITA)
How many times he’s played for his country: 94
International Goals: 2
We say: It’s these older, more experienced, players that make us secretly wish we were supporting Italy. Intense!
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...