World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Fittest Footballers 2010: Gianluca Zambrotta - Italy
In this article

Fittest Footballers 2010: Gianluca Zambrotta - Italy


Gianluca Zambrotta

Team: Italy
Date of Birth: 19 February 1977
Height: 5”11
Shirt number: 19
Position: Defender
Where else to look out for him: AC Milan (ITA)
How many times he’s played for his country: 94
International Goals: 2


We say: It’s these older, more experienced, players that make us secretly wish we were supporting Italy. Intense!


Image:© Giuliano Bevilacqua/Rex Features


Editor
10/06/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos