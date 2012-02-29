Fittest Footballers 2010: Gianluca Zambrotta - Italy

Gianluca Zambrotta



Team: Italy

Date of Birth: 19 February 1977

Height: 5”11

Shirt number: 19

Position: Defender

Where else to look out for him: AC Milan (ITA)

How many times he’s played for his country: 94

International Goals: 2





We say: It’s these older, more experienced, players that make us secretly wish we were supporting Italy. Intense!





Image:© Giuliano Bevilacqua/Rex Features



