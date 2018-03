Fittest Footballers 2010: Aaron Lennon - England

Aaron Lennon



Team: England

Date of Birth: 16 April 1987

Height: 5”5

Shirt number: 7

Position: Midfielder

Where else to look out for him: Tottenham Hotspur (England)

How many times he’s played for his country: 17

International Goals: 0





We say: At 5"5, he’d probably prefer to be called anything but “cute” but we call a spade a spade here at SoFeminine and this boy is a cutie - even with his silly eyebrow stripes!





Image:© DGA/WENN.COM/SIPA