Fittest Footballers 2010: Djibril Cisse - France

Djibril Cisse



Team: France

Date of Birth: 12 August 1981

Height: 182 cm

Shirt number: 9

Position: Forward

Where else to look out for him: Panathinaikos (GRE)

How many times he’s played for his country: 39

International Goals: 9



We say: Cisse may not be the most classically good-looking player but the man’s a fashion icon – his commitment to outlandish hair & tattoos rivals even Beckham. Plus he’s a martyr for his cause (two broken legs and still playing internationally?!) and he back flips when he scores. We love him!





Image:© DENISIO DAVID/SIPA



