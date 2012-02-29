World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Fittest Footballers 2010: Djibril Cisse - France
Fittest Footballers 2010: Djibril Cisse - France


Djibril Cisse

Team: France
Date of Birth: 12 August 1981
Height: 182 cm
Shirt number: 9
Position: Forward
Where else to look out for him: Panathinaikos (GRE)
How many times he’s played for his country: 39
International Goals: 9

We say: Cisse may not be the most classically good-looking player but the man’s a fashion icon – his commitment to outlandish hair & tattoos rivals even Beckham. Plus he’s a martyr for his cause (two broken legs and still playing internationally?!) and he back flips when he scores. We love him!


10/06/2010
