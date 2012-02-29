Fittest Footballers 2010: Thierry Henry - France

World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Thierry Henry

Team: France
Date of Birth: 17 August 1977
Height: 6”2
Shirt number: 12
Position: Forward
Where else to look out for him: Barcelona (ESP)
How many times he’s played for his country: 121
International Goals: 51


We say: The French team are almost as unpopular here as the Argentineans (Thierry’s own “Hand of God” moment got them into this World Cup against Ireland) – but we hope they stay in the competition... mainly so we can perv on Henry! Va va voooom, indeed!


