Fittest Footballers 2010: Thierry Henry - France

Thierry Henry



Team: France

Date of Birth: 17 August 1977

Height: 6”2

Shirt number: 12

Position: Forward

Where else to look out for him: Barcelona (ESP)

How many times he’s played for his country: 121

International Goals: 51





We say: The French team are almost as unpopular here as the Argentineans (Thierry’s own “Hand of God” moment got them into this World Cup against Ireland) – but we hope they stay in the competition... mainly so we can perv on Henry! Va va voooom, indeed!





Image:© WENN/SIPA



