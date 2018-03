Fittest Footballers 2010: Tim Wiese - Germany

Tim Wiese



Team: Germany

Date of Birth: 17 December 1981

Height: 193 cm

Shirt number: 12

Position: Goalkeeper

Where else to look out for him: Werder Bremen (Germany)

How many times he’s played for his country: 2

International Goals: 0





We say: Slick is one word we’d use to describe Tim. Lick is the word we’d use for what we want to do to him. Yummy.





Image:© Giuliano Bevilacqua/Rex Features