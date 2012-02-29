Fittest Footballers 2010: Fernando Llorente - Spain
Fernando Llorente
Team: Spain
Date of Birth: 26 February 1985
Height: 6”5
Shirt number: 19
Position: Forward
Where else to look out for him: Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
How many times he’s played for his country: 7
International Goals: 3
We say: Fernando looks a little bit like an 80’s catalogue model to us but we love a little retro styling here. Plus he’s massive!! Six foot five inches tall… what did you think we meant?
Image:© Cesar Cebolla /ALF/NEWSCOM/SIPA