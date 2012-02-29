Fittest Footballers 2010: Fernando Llorente - Spain

Fernando Llorente



Team: Spain

Date of Birth: 26 February 1985

Height: 6”5

Shirt number: 19

Position: Forward

Where else to look out for him: Athletic Bilbao (Spain)

How many times he’s played for his country: 7

International Goals: 3





We say: Fernando looks a little bit like an 80’s catalogue model to us but we love a little retro styling here. Plus he’s massive!! Six foot five inches tall… what did you think we meant?





Image:© Cesar Cebolla /ALF/NEWSCOM/SIPA



