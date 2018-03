Fittest Footballers 2010: Alexander Frei - Switzerland

Alexander Frei



Team: Switzerland

Date of Birth: 15 July 1979

Height: 5”11

Shirt number: 9

Position: Forward

Where else to look out for him: Basel (Switzerland)

How many times he’s played for his country: 75

International Goals: 40





We say: Frei’s scored for his country more times than any other hot footballer on this list – he’s got a pretty good chance of scoring with us too.





Image:© DAYUE/CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA