World Cup 2010's fittest footballers
  
Fittest Footballers 2010: Keisuke Honda - Japan
Fittest Footballers 2010: Keisuke Honda - Japan


Keisuke Honda

Team: Japan
Date of Birth: 13 June 1986
Height: 6"
Shirt number: 18
Position: Midfielder
Where else to look out for him: CSKA Moscow (Russia)
How many times he’s played for his country:  15
International Goals: 4

We say: Sexy Keisuke Honda plays alongside another World Cup hottie, Mark Gonzalez of Chilie, at CSKA Moscow (he didn't quite make this list but trust us, he's lovely). Is it just us or did the Russian football league suddenly get interesting?


10/06/2010
