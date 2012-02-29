Fittest Footballers 2010: Keisuke Honda - Japan

Keisuke Honda



Team: Japan

Date of Birth: 13 June 1986

Height: 6"

Shirt number: 18

Position: Midfielder

Where else to look out for him: CSKA Moscow (Russia)

How many times he’s played for his country: 15

International Goals: 4



We say: Sexy Keisuke Honda plays alongside another World Cup hottie, Mark Gonzalez of Chilie, at CSKA Moscow (he didn't quite make this list but trust us, he's lovely). Is it just us or did the Russian football league suddenly get interesting?





Image:© EFE/SIPA



