Fittest Footballers 2010: Park Chu Young - South Korea

Park Chu Young



Team: South Korea

Date of Birth: 10 July 1985

Height: 6"

Shirt number: 10

Position: Forward

Where else to look out for him: Monaco (France)

How many times he’s played for his country: 41

International Goals: 14





We say: Maybe the most talented striker in the history of Korean football apparently... he might also be the hottest player in the history of Korean football too!





Image:© NIVIERE/SIPA