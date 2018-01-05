10 best presents for new mums and babies

We've found the 10 best Christmas gifts for new mums and new borns by teaming up with Kiddicare.com. This selection of goodies is bound to please any new mumma, bubba or mum to be.



First up is this rather festive looking Taggie; a fabric comforter that is suitable for babies from birth. Taggies have become a fast favourite amongst parents. They enhance your baby's sense of security by providing tactile and visually stimulating features that soothe and entertain.



This Take-A-Long Taggie can be attached to a pram, buggy or car seat and comes with a teether ring for when they get to that stage.



Take-A-Long Taggie

RRP: £8.95

www.kiddicare.com