>
>
10 best presents for new mums and babies
  
Santa's little helper
In this article

Santa's little helper


These Santa's Little Helper Bibs are the perfect accompaniment for any child's mealtime and make a great festive gift for mummas with babies.

The Bibs have popper fastenings making them easier to put on and take off and are made from 100% cotton. Best of all they have cute Christmas designs including Father Christmas and Rudolf - making them perfect for bubbas first Christmas.

Left:
Santa's Little Helper's Bibs - Pack of 3 
RRP: £4.95
www.kiddicare.com 
Parenting Editor
03/12/2010
Tags Second Trimester Third Trimester
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         