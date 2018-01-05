>
>
10 best presents for new mums and babies
  
Sibling imprint kit
In this article

Sibling imprint kit


What better way to capture those precious years of brothers and sisters together than with the Cast In Time Siblings Home Imprint Kit?

Cast In Time has produced this easy to use Imprint Kit with specially formulated soft and safe imprint dough. Whether you obtain imprints of your three children or those adorable twins, you are sure to capture a most treasured moment in time.

The Cast In Time Sibling Home Imprint Kit is an ideal gift for parents, grandparents, birthdays, christenings and new arrivals.

Left:
Cast in Time Sibling Home Imprint Kit
RRP: £45.95
www.kiddicare.com
Parenting Editor
03/12/2010
Tags Second Trimester Third Trimester
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         