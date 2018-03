In this article





















Baby Bath: Bath accessories for your baby

Changing station

This super practical changing station has space for all the essentials -



Cosatto Easi Peasi Changing Station - Kaleidoscope

RRP: £101.25

Available from Kiddicare.com

This super practical changing station has space for all the essentials - nappies , creams, cotton wool . With lots of storage for baby paraphernalia, a comfy changing mattress and a nifty concealed bath, Cosatto have thought of everything.