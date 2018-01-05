>
>
Baby Bath: Bath accessories for your baby
  
Baby Bath: Bath accessories for your baby
Baby Bath: Bath accessories for your baby


Bath support

This clever bath support from Tigex is ergonomically shaped to hold your baby securely and comfortably and the suckers prevent the bath support from slipping. The Bath Support also prevents back strain and leaves your hands free to wash and play with your baby.

Easy to clean and it can be used in an adult bath we think this is the sensible parent's choice for an easier bathtime.

Tigex Bath Support
RRP: £12.79
Available from Kiddicare.com
