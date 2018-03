In this article





















Baby Bath: Bath accessories for your baby

Complete baby bath set

The Lollipop Lane Tiddly Wink Safari Bath Set is a pocket friendly set that has everything you need for a fun filled bath time. The set includes a bath, a bathing bowl, a cuddle robe, bath thermometer and a wash mitt.



The bath comes with back support and a quick draining plug and the cosy cuddle robe means you can snuggle them dry.

RRP: £36.95

Available from Kiddicare.com