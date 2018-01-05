>
>
Baby Bath: Bath accessories for your baby
 Photo 11/11 
Baby Bath: Bath accessories for your baby
In this article

Baby Bath: Bath accessories for your baby


Hooded towel and mitt

This hooded towel and mitt are perfect for baby when it's bath and changing time. The hooded robe is just adorable full stop. Made from soft towelling and easy to wash, this will dry your baby in no time, whilst the mitt allows you to wash your little one thoroughly.

OBaby B is for Bear Hooded Towel Set in cream
RRP: £9.95
Available from Kiddicare.com


Parenting Editor
28/03/2011
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Rare baby namesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         