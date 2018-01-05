>
Registering baby's birth

If baby's on the way, you need to know when, where and how to register the birth and get a certificate. Here are the basics you need to know.

You are legally required to register the birth of a baby in the UK in order to establish proof of the baby's existence, identity and parentage.

The birth must be registered within 42 days. If the parents were married at the time of birth or conception, either parent can register the birth. If the parents are unmarried, they can both attend to enter the father's details, or the mother or father can make a statutory declaration acknowledging or confirming paternity to give to the registrar (form 16 or 16W in Wales). If the father's details are not entered, it is possible to register them at a later date.

The majority of births are registered by the parents, but if they are not able to register the birth of their child then someone who was present at the birth, is responsible for the child, or the occupier of the house or hospital where the child was born can register the birth.

Preparing for baby's arrival

There's a lot to prepare when you have a baby on the way! Here are some ideas so you don't forget anything.

Preparing for baby's birth

Is your due date approaching fast? Of course you're happy and can't wait for your baby's arrival, but it's only natural to be more than a little worried about the birth. Read on to prepare yourself.

Childbirth

Everything you need to know about childbirth and labour:

Birth of a premature baby

The birth of a premature baby requires special care and attention. Here are the essential things to know.

First steps with your baby after the birth

After the birth, your baby will require specific care and a lot of attention!

After the birth: breastfeeding

If you have decided to breastfeed but you've got questions, or you're still undecided between breastfeeding and bottle-feeding, then read on.

Health and wellbeing after the birth

Your body goes through a lot during the 9 months of pregnancy, first by the growth of your baby then by the birth. Take your time to get back on form.

