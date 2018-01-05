Registering baby's birth If baby's on the way, you need to know when, where and how to register the birth and get a certificate. Here are the basics you need to know.



You are legally required to register the birth of a baby in the UK in order to establish proof of the baby's existence, identity and parentage.



The birth must be registered within 42 days. If the parents were married at the time of birth or conception, either parent can register the birth. If the parents are unmarried, they can both attend to enter the father's details, or the mother or father can make a statutory declaration acknowledging or confirming paternity to give to the registrar (form 16 or 16W in Wales). If the father's details are not entered, it is possible to register them at a later date.



The majority of births are registered by the parents, but if they are not able to register the birth of their child then someone who was present at the birth, is responsible for the child, or the occupier of the house or hospital where the child was born can register the birth.



