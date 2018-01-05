In this article



















Baby walkers: The best baby walkers

The DJ baby walker will keep your little one busy with it's flashing lights and animal sounds which all help to develop your baby's senses.



The toys can be removed, to reveal a useful play or food tray, then using the straps provided the toys can be fixed to a buggy bumper bar.



We think it's cute, affordable and moves easily. The well-padded seat and rigid backrest wil make sure your baby is nice and supported, whilst the seat has 3 height positions.



It can even be folded down to a compact size for storage or transportation. Practical as well as heaps of fun! Mother and baby will both be pleased.



Chicco DJ baby walker

RRP: £34.99

Available from Kiddicare







