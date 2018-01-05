>
>
Baby walkers: The best baby walkers
  
Baby walkers: The best baby walkers
In this article

Baby walkers: The best baby walkers


The DJ baby walker will keep your little one busy with it's flashing lights and animal sounds which all help to develop your baby's senses.

The toys can be removed, to reveal a useful play or food tray, then using the straps provided the toys can be fixed to a buggy bumper bar.

We think it's cute, affordable and moves easily. The well-padded seat and rigid backrest wil make sure your baby is nice and supported, whilst the seat has 3 height positions.

It can even be folded down to a compact size for storage or transportation. Practical as well as heaps of fun! Mother and baby will both be pleased.

Chicco DJ baby walker
RRP: £34.99
Available from Kiddicare
Parenting Editor
15/05/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         