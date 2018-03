In this article



















Baby walkers: The best baby walkers

This Walk'n'Rock converts easily from a walker to a rocker in a few seconds and with it's soft padded seat, backrest and a detachable activity tray it's a winner in the sofeminine office.



Any multi tasking baby accessory scores points for it's innovation and the Walk'n'Rock does well to keep baby amused and comfortable at all times.



My Child Walk N Rock

RRP: £44.97

Available from Kiddicare