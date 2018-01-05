Birthing options: 5 ways to give birth

Giving birth: The lowdown By Jennifer Barton



Nothing brings a smile to our faces quite like an adorable newborn, right? Yet the thought of labour itself - unknown, scary, painful - isn’t something that women are always smiling about, particularly when they’re about to go through it.

Women tend to divide into two camps: those wanting to go au natural and deliver without intervention and those who want as much pain relief - and as quickly - as possible.



In the U.K., childbirth has gone from a natural process to a cause of national alarm, from the rising caesarean rates (which, according to NHS figures, show that almost a quarter of all births are now delivered by caesarean section) to the recent (U.S.-based) study which has concluded that home births are more dangerous than hospital births for babies. These numbers and facts only make labour sound even more perilous and confusing, but it needn’t be. Check out our guide to five different kinds of birthing options in environments including hospital, home and birth centre with pain relief options ranging from water to epidurals







For more information on childbirth the NCT (National Childbirth Trust) is the U.K.'s leading charity for parents, offering antenatal classes, information and support services for mums-to-be around the country. You can also contact the Royal College of Midwives and Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists for literature on birth and women's health.


