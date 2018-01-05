- Birthing options: Expert biographies

Pat O’Brien
has been a Consultant & Honorary Senior Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at University College London Hospitals since 1999. He qualified as a doctor in Ireland, but all his postgraduate training has been in London.
He specialises in Maternal Medicine and high-risk obstetrics, and at UCLH jointly runs a multi-disciplinary antenatal clinic involving consultants in Fetal Medicine, Cardiology, Haematology, Diabetes, Anaesthesia, and an Obstetric Physician.
He has a particular interest in medical complications of pregnancy, and this is the focus of many of his publications. He lectures widely in the UK and abroad, and runs courses on fetal monitoring, medical problems on the delivery suite, and psychiatric problems in pregnancy.