Contractions: Everything you need to know
Contractions: Everything you need to know
Contractions
- they're totally normal, completely natural and all part of giving birth
. But despite knowing all of this, some of us can still find ourselves worried about Contractions
, especially when we hear about how damn painful they can be.
But remember that old phrase 'knowledge is power'? Well, it's true. The more you know about Contractions
, the less daunting they'll seem and the easier they'll be to deal with.
In fact, that motto is a favourite of Stella Williams, midwife at The Portland Hospital
. She believes that preparation is key and that's why ante-natal classes are so important.
We agree, the more you know the better, that's why we asked her everything about Contractions - what they are, how they feel, what can you do to reduce the pain and much more.