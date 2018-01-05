What is a contraction?

Contractions are, quite simply, the tightening and relaxing of the uterus muscle.



Contractions are the way you push your baby from your uterus to the outside world.



The uterus has to stretch from the size of a pear to the size it is just before you give birth and then shrink back down to its original size again.



That's why Contractions help the muscle to shrink in size. Every time it relaxes after having tightened, the muscle becomes shorter than it was before and that's how the uterus pushes the baby down through the pelvis. Clever hey?