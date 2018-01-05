>
Contractions: Everything you need to know
  
How can you tell if this is a labour contraction?
How can you tell if this is a labour contraction?


Before you go into labour the cervix needs to ripen to prepare for labour - that means moving forward and opening up to two to three centimetres. It does this by having a few irregular and mild tightenings before you go into labour - you might have one every five minutes for 20 minutes or one every half hour, then none for an hour or even a day.

But it can be tricky to work out if this is labour, or just your body getting ready for labour (which is known as pre-labour).

There are a few ways you can tell. "Pre-labour contractions can last a few hours or a few days, are similar in strength and might stop if you sit down or sleep - pre-labour can be a start-stop process. They also last about 30 seconds and you can talk through them," says Stella.

Established or active labour contractions are different - you won't be able to talk through them. They last for about 60 seconds or longer, with the pain peaking after about 30 seconds, then you have around four to five minutes in between each one. Importantly, labour contractions are very regular, they do not go away and they gradually increase in intensity.

Of course, everyone is different, so this is just a guideline.
