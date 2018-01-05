In this article









What does a contraction feel like?

Stella does an exercise in her ante-natal classes to help couples understand what contractions feel like.



It works like this: Stand with your back against the wall with your shoulder and bottom on the wall and your feet open. Squat until your thighs are burning then stay there, after 30 seconds squat lower for 10 seconds, then go back up to your original position for 20 seconds. What you feel in your thighs is what you will feel during a contraction.



"Some women liken it to period pains, but to me it felt like having an elastic band around your tummy that gets tighter and tighter and then releases. For other women it's back pain that is most noticeable. It's not a sudden pain though, it builds up," says Stella.



