>
>
Contractions: Everything you need to know
  
What does a contraction feel like?
In this article

What does a contraction feel like?


Stella does an exercise in her ante-natal classes to help couples understand what contractions feel like.

It works like this: Stand with your back against the wall with your shoulder and bottom on the wall and your feet open. Squat until your thighs are burning then stay there, after 30 seconds squat lower for 10 seconds, then go back up to your original position for 20 seconds. What you feel in your thighs is what you will feel during a contraction.

"Some women liken it to period pains, but to me it felt like having an elastic band around your tummy that gets tighter and tighter and then releases. For other women it's back pain that is most noticeable. It's not a sudden pain though, it builds up," says Stella.
Sophie Herdman
19/05/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleFoods that you can easily grow at home
Winter nail inspirationMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         