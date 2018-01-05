>
Contractions: Everything you need to know
How can you ease the pain of contractions?
How can you ease the pain of contractions?


Stella's top tip for dealing with contraction pain is to start with your head.

"Pain normally means that something is wrong. If you get a pain in your knee you think that something is wrong so your body releases adrenaline, the stress hormone, and then it hurts more," says Stella.

That's why, when you feel the tightness of a contraction, it's important to realise that this is natural, there is nothing wrong with you and it will hurt more if you fear it. Ante-natal classes are good for helping you deal with this, they teach you visualisation, self-hypnosis and breathing techniques.

There are other things you can do too. Getting someone to massage the lower part of your back during a contraction above the bottom crack can help.

Moving around is also good. Remaining upright, rocking or getting on your hands and knees can be good. "Human beings didn't evolve to give birth in bed, all other animals move around until they are just about to give birth," says Stella.

Leaning forward also helps, that's because when the uterus contracts it tilts forward to guide the baby through the pelvis. Women who remain upright and mobile in established labour have swifter and more comfortable labours and births.

Finally, Tens machines are very popular, especially because you can start using them at home when you notice the first signs of labour and it has a cumulative effect. Also, you can still use gas and air with them when you get to the hospital.
Sophie Herdman
19/05/2013
