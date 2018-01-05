|
Early signs of labour: How to know you're giving birth
|
|
In this article
Early signs of labour: How to know you're giving birth
Early signs of labour: How to know you're giving birthYour body is really put to the test during pregnancy. You'll notice all sorts of aches and pains that you wouldn't normally get. You can even have some pre-labour contractions.
That's why some women can find it hard to tell if what they are feeling is the start of them giving birth, or just another one of those funny twinges.
Every woman's labour is different, so it's impossible to say exactly how you will feel, but there are some common early signs of labour that you can look out for.
We've rounded up some tell tale signs, from nausea to back ache and contractions, it really is the most magical time!
It's always best to be prepared so read on to equip yourself with the early signs of labour...
|
|
Parenting Editor
28/11/2012
|
Article Plan Early signs of labour: How to know you're giving birth ▼
|