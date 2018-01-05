>
>
Early signs of labour: How to know you're giving birth
  
Breaking Waters
In this article

Breaking Waters


Your waters break when the sack that your baby has been held in breaks and the amniotic fluid drains out through your vagina. You might notice a little trickle or it could be a big gush of water that you can't control.

Despite what many people think, your waters normally break when you are in labour, rather than at the start. If your waters do break before you go into labour, call your midwife or the hospital for advice because your baby won't be protected anymore and will be at risk of infection.

The amniotic fluid should be clear and a pale straw colour, it might have a little bit of blood in it. If it smells strange or if there's lots of blood, call the hospital.
Parenting Editor
28/11/2012
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Ten men who you don’t want to marry 30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         