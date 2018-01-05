Nausea and Vomiting

When you start going into labour, midwives often say that it is fine to snack, and you might well need to, you could have a long stretch ahead of you. And you'll need that energy!

However, you might not feel like eating because during this stage you can feel nauseous and even vomit. You might also experience some diarrhoea.



These feelings can make you feel a bit anxious and stressed, but if you're prepared for them and know that they are perfectly natural, you're much more likely to be at ease.



Drinking water and carbonated drinks can help to relieve these symptoms - hydration is key!