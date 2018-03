In this article















Energy and mood changes

Your mood can change a lot when labour is on its way. On the one hand, you might find yourself feeling very emotional or moody. You might also find that your sleep is disrupted and you can feel very tired.



But in between these periods you can also get sudden bursts of energy. Often during this time you will get a need to clean the house and prepare it for your baby. This is called nesting and is actually a pretty handy little gift from Mother Nature!