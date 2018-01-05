In this article





















Epidurals in labour

"There aren't really any rules, we let women decide, unless of course their health or the health of their baby is at stake", reassures midwife Florence Charre.



32-year-old Juliette's labour went smoothly under epidural

"For the birth of my daughter, I arrived at the hospital quite late. Labour had already started and I was initially coping with the pain. The midwife explained how to push and told me "this is it!" After a while, the pain became really unbearable so the anaesthetist came to see me. I told him that I was afraid of being too out of it and that I really didn't want to miss out on the birth of my first baby. He reassured me and I trusted him. I didn't feel anything when he gave me the epidural and the relief was almost immediate."



Advice

1. An epidural will only be administered if you ask for it. Nevertheless, if complications arise or if you feel too weak, an epidural will be recommended. 2. An epidural cannot be administered after labour (the cervix must not be dilated more than 6cm) otherwise the anaesthetic won't have enough time to take effect.

