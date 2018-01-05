>
Epidurals: For or against?
  
Epidurals: availabilty of anaesthetist
Epidurals: availabilty of anaesthetist


33-year-old Jane's says:
"You need to bear in mind that epidurals aren't available in every hospital 24 hours a day. There might not be an anaesthetist on duty when you want your epidural! Also, if you ask for an epidural early on in labour, you could be stuck in bed attached to a drip for 12 hours, which isn't much fun. You might not be in pain but you'll soon get bored!"
 
1. Check whether an anaesthetist is permanently present in the hospital where you want to give birth.
2. On the day, find out about the availability of anaesthetists when you arrive. If there is only one and he has been called into surgery, you will have to be prepared to wait.


