Epidurals: For or against?
  
Epidurals: making childbirth a pain-free experience
Epidurals: making childbirth a pain-free experience


31-year-old Sophie gave birth under epidural and has no regrets

"I experienced everything apart from pain! I could feel the contractions and my baby making his way down inside me. 

I pushed three times like the midwife explained then she told me she could see his head. I touched him while he was still inside of me, it was magical!

Then out he came, so beautiful, without any struggle. I had a tiny tear but it didn't affect me for too long."
 
 
