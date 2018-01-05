|
Epidurals: For or against?
Epidurals: making childbirth a pain-free experience
31-year-old Sophie gave birth under epidural and has no regrets
"I experienced everything apart from pain! I could feel the contractions and my baby making his way down inside me.
I pushed three times like the midwife explained then she told me she could see his head. I touched him while he was still inside of me, it was magical!
Then out he came, so beautiful, without any struggle. I had a tiny tear but it didn't affect me for too long."
Image © Jacadi
15/03/2010
