Epidurals: making childbirth a pain-free experience

31-year-old Sophie gave birth under epidural and has no regrets





"I experienced everything apart from pain! I could feel the contractions and my baby making his way down inside me.



I pushed three times like the midwife explained then she told me she could see his head. I touched him while he was still inside of me, it was magical!



Then out he came, so beautiful, without any struggle. I had a tiny tear but it didn't affect me for too long."

